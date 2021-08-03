Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

NYSE TRV opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.71. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,771. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.