Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 209.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

