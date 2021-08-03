Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC opened at $400.00 on Monday. Generac has a 1 year low of $155.05 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.48.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.