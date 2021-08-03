General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 27,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NYSE:GD opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

