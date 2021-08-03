General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

