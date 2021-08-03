Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

NYSE GNE opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. Genie Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

