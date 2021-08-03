Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Aehr Test Systems worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a P/E ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $106,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $172,792 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

