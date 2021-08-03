Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 129,749 Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Pulmatrix worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $44,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmatrix Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.