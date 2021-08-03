Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,909 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Bank7 worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSVN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

