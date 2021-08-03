Geode Capital Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 445,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15.

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.