Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,153 U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USAU. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

