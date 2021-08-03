Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,603 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,603 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fanhua worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Fanhua Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

