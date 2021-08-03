Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

In other news, insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,243.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $255,879. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

United Bancshares Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.