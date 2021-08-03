George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$153.00 Price Target at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC to C$153.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.80. The company had a trading volume of 85,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.28. The firm has a market cap of C$20.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$133.21.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. On average, research analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 8.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

