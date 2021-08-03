George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$121.00 to C$134.00. The stock traded as high as C$132.71 and last traded at C$132.56, with a volume of 20171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$129.38.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.28. The stock has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

