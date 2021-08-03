Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Up 33.1% in July

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

