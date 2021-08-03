GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

