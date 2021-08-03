Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.