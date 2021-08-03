Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 4,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,417. The stock has a market cap of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

