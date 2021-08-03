Glencore’s (GLNCY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 420,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

