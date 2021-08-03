Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLP. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:GLP opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $921.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

