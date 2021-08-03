Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $219.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.30.
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
