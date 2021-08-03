Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $219.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.30.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

