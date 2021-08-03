Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $169.57. 328,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,992. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.10.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

