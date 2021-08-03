Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 719,177 shares.The stock last traded at $37.29 and had previously closed at $37.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

