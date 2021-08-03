Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

