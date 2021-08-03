Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

