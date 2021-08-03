GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,029. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

