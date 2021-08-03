Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,256 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Workday were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Workday stock opened at $233.65 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.