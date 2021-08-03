Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after acquiring an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

