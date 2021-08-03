Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.63 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $9,599,478. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $203.01 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

