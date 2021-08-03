Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $697,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.