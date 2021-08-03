Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $247.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.40 million and the lowest is $242.60 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $957.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $985.05 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

