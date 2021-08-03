Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) PT Raised to C$4.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.54.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
