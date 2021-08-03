Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 248,200 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

