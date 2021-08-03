Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,241,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

