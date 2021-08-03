Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 157 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 35.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.96. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.