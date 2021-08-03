Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 1.05% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVIP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

GVIP opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

