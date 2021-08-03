Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.99

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.84, with a volume of 165593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$722.87 million and a PE ratio of -93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.43.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.