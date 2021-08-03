Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Short Interest Up 31.2% in July

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 838,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ GRSV opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings V has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $20,800,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $5,200,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Gores Holdings V by 462.7% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 294,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 242,117 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.