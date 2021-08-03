Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after purchasing an additional 345,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 201,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.