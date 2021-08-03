GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS GRCLF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

