GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS GRCLF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.
About GrainCorp
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.