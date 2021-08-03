Graphite Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRPH) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Graphite Bio’s (NASDAQ:GRPH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Graphite Bio had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

