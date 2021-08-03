Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

