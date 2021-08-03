Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

