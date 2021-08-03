Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $775.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a PEG ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

