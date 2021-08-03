Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $945.04 million, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

