Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $866,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HomeStreet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 225.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $804.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

