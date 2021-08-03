Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $869,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Tompkins Financial worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.