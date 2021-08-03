Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 675,462 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

