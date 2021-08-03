Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 678 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Safehold were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

